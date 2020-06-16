ATC hands life sentence to man in PHC blast case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday awarded lifetime imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to a bomb blast just outside the premises of Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY NEWS reported.

The accused was awarded lifetime imprisonment and Rs 1.4 million fine for not only his role in the PHC blast but for also possessing fake national identity card (NIC).

The authorities were directed to deport him after he completes his sentence. Another accused in the case was acquitted after evidence pointed out that he has no role in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 11 people sustained wounds after a an explosive material planted in a rickshaw blew off outside the premises of the PHC on 16 December 2019.

On May 18, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has pronounced death sentence to two culprits over their involvement in Sehwan shrine bombing case.

The two culprits involved in Sehwan shrine suicide bombing include Nadir and Furqan who have been handed death sentence.

Moreover, Nadir was also given life in prison by the ATC over recovery of explosive material from his possession.

Police said that the culprits had been identified through the CCTV footage of the deadly bombing incident which had claimed 82 lives and 383 critically wounded.

It emerged that the two culprits had been seen roaming around the incident’s site with the suicide bomber ahead of the incident.

