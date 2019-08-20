ATC moved to incorporate terrorism charges in Rehan murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has been moved to grant permission for inclusion of terrorism charges in a case pertaining to the murder of teenager Rehan who died after being subjected to severe torture by an angry mob in Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East in a statement said murder charges have been added to the case.

He said an application has been filed in the relevant anti-terrorism court seeking permission for inclusion of terrorism charges in the case.

The SSP East said thus far, five suspects have been arrested and presented before a local court.

They all are residents of the locality where the incident occurred and were seen torturing the teenage boy in a video clip, he added.

He said the police had initially arrested two accused following the incident and the rest were rounded up later following information provided by the arrested suspects.

Earlier, on Aug 17, two alleged thieves entered a house in Bahadurabad area to commit a theft., according to police.

One of them managed to escape while the household caught the other suspect, they added.

Subsequently, owners of the house and other people who had gathered there subjected him to severe torture. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead.

