RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday took notice of the withdrawal of funds from two frozen bank accounts of former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

The court issued a notice to Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Station House Officer to explain who withdrew the funds and how did it happen.

The court summoned the above report in addition to details of Musharraf’s properties until Feb 15.

Earlier, the ATC had declared the former military ruler an absconder in the Benazir Bhutto murder case over his perpetual absence from the trial proceedings and ordered his assets to be frozen.

After a marathon trial, the ATC on August 31, 2017 announced the verdict in the December 27, 2007 assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, declaring Musharraf an absconder while acquitting five accused said to be associated with banned outfit over lack of evidence.

The court also ordered confiscation of the movable and immovable property of Musharraf. The five suspects – Rafaqat Hussain, Hasnain Gul, Sher Zaman, Aitzaz Shah and Abdul Rasheed – were exonerated from the murder charges.

The court awarded imprisonment of 17 years to Saud Aziz, who was the city police chief at the time of the assassination of Bhutto, and Khurram Shahzad, former Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Town in Rawalpindi. It also imposed a penalty of Rs500,000 each on both the convicts and ruled that in case of non-payment of the fine they will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months.

Later, the two officers were released from prison after a division bench of LHC suspended their conviction and granted them bail in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case. The court ordered both the accused to submit Rs1 million surety bonds each.

Comments

comments