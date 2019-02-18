ATC rejects requests of TLP, TLYRA chiefs for bail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday rejected requests of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) chief Pir Afzal Qadri for bail, ARY News reported.

Stringent security measures were taken outside the ATC premises, while Rizvi was presented before the judge in ATC-IV.

Rizvi’s counsel argued in the court that a suitable environment should be provided for the betterment of health condition of his client.

He said in the bail petition that the provision of the Anti Terrorism Act was falsely included in the case. The lawyer said Khadim Rizvi and other accused had not committed any offence against the state, but had been politically victimised.

The counsel stated that the petitioner had been jailed since his November 23 arrest and he was facing serious health issues because of his disability. He requested the court to grant Rizvi bail.

Following hearing arguments from both sides, the IHC rejected the request for bail.

Rizvi was taken into ‘protective custody’ by police on Nov 23 last year, from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched crackdown against workers of his group.

The government figures said, a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from Punjab, 139 from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad during the crackdown.

The law enforcement agencies launched crackdown two days before the TLP announced to resume its protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi, a blasphemy accused.

The workers of of TLP and other religious parties took to the streets and blocked major roads and intersections through sit ins against the apex court verdict in different parts of the country.

