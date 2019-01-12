ATC seeks Chinese Consulate attack report on Jan 24

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court on Saturday directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to furnish a report regarding attack on the Chinese Consulate on January 24, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, the court questioned the CTD investigation officer reasons for keeping the case in the A-Class category. The A-class reports pertain to those cases in which accused persons are unknown or untraceable.

‘Why there had been no efforts to arrest the attackers’, the court asked.

The investigation officer responded that the attackers had not yet been apprehended. The current report furnished by the CTD in the court stated there were reports that Aslam Achu, mastermind of the Chinese Consulate attack, had been killed, however it’s not yet confirmed.

The ATC sought report regarding the attack on Jan 24.

The court also expressed displeasure over no mention of the name of superintendent of police in the current report. The ATC also directed the counter terrorism department to furnish report by making necessary insertions including name of the SP concerned.

On Friday, Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh said the law enforcement agency had apprehended a number of suspects in connection to the Nov 23 attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. He claimed that the probe revealed an Indian hand behind the high-profile attack.

Making this revelation at a presser yesterday (Jan 11), Sheikh said that the three terrorists who stormed the embassy stayed at a house in the city’s Baldia Town area along with their four facilitators, all of whom have been arrested.

