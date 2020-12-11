ATC seeks final challan in motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday ordered police to present the final challan in the motorway gang rape case.

Abid Malhi, Shafqat Bagga, the prime suspects in the case were presented before the court by the police after their judicial remand ended today.

The hearing was presided over by the AC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. The court directed the police to present a complete challan of the case and adjourned the hearing until December 24.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

Read more: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad. Sources had said the police initially conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect but he managed to escape moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and finally apprehend him.

