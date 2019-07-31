ATC pronounces sentence to ex-cop involved in terrorism: Rangers

KARACHI: The Rangers spokesperson said that Zaheer Ahmed alias Gul has been pronounced sentence over his involvement in terrorism by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, ATC gave its verdict over the evidences and arguments of Rangers’ prosecution team against the accused person.

Zaheer Ahmed has been given 14 years rigorous imprisonment each in separate cases of terrorism and possession of explosive material, whereas he was also fined for Rs200,000 and fourteen-year imprisonment in illegal arms case.

The accused person was arrested from Malir City on October 24 last year and he was serving as a police inspector in Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) but later terminated from his job over involvement in abduction for ransom case in 2016, the spokesperson added.

Ahmed was also found involved in other criminal activities including arms supplies to Lyari gangsters, drug peddling and land grabbing.

Read: ATC awards 29-year jail term to four attackers of Rangers check post

Earlier on April 25, an anti-terrorism court had handed 29 years jail sentence each to four MQM workers in an attack on Rangers check post in Karachi.

The ATC judge had announced 29 years imprisonment each for four perpetrators of the attack on a Rangers check post in Korangi area of Karachi in March 2016.

Four MQM workers Ahmad Hassan, Ubaidullah alias Pagal, Kamran alias Kaamoon and Salman were arrested and convicted in the case. The court also imposed Rs One Lac fine on each convict.

The prosecution argued in the court that the accused had attacked Rangers posts on the instructions of the MQM leadership.

Three Rangers personnel and a passerby were injured in attack at a post of the 83 wing Bhittai Rangers at the main Korangi Crossing near Korangi Industrial Area within the limits of Zaman Town police station.

