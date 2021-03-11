ATC records statement of Lahore motorway gang-rape victim

LAHORE: In a major development in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statement of the victim woman during the hearing of the rape case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti recorded the statement of the victim woman, first investigation officer and seven others including Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) experts, during the proceedings.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused.

Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar and Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti represented the prosecution whereas advocates Sher Gull Qureshi and Qasim Arain appeared on behalf of the accused.

The kids were also produced in the court but after initial inquiries, the court declared them incompetent witnesses and adjourned the hearing till March 13.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

