ATC records statements of four in Sehwan shrine blast case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded statements of the judicial magistrate and four injured in Sehwan Sharif shrine blast case, ARY News reported.

Eighty-two people were killed and 383 others wounded when on February 16, 2017, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the packed-to-capacity courtyard of the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar.

At the outset of the hearing, suspects Nadir and Furqan alias Farooq were presented in the court by the jail authorities. Judicial Magistrate Mushtaque Ali Jokhio identified Nadir, while recording his statement before the ATC judge.

The suspect Nadir confessed providing help to the terrorist, who attacked Qalandar Lal Shehbaz dargah. The suspects also confessed to visiting the dargah to ensure the success of the plan.

Read more: Key suspect in Sehwan shrine blast remanded in CTD custody

Nadir was arrested by Sindh police in November 2017 from Karachi’s Manghopir area, over facilitating terrorist, who carried out the deadly attack.

According to the police, the suicide attacker, who was brought from Afghanistan for the purpose by keeping him at his home and later driving him to the shrine.

Comments

comments