Anti-terrorism court finds Uzair Jan Baloch aides guilty, slaps 10-year jail

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing infamous Lyari gang-war case has sentenced on Wednesday a maximum of 10-year jail time for three of Uzair Jan Baloch’s facilitators, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ATC hearing handed out its preliminary verdict today slapping three of Baloch’s aides jail time, spanning 10 years for one, and five years for two, for possessing explosives.

Criminal Abdul Aziz, whose culpability has been proven in the court has been sentenced to 10 years in jail while Suhail aka Sunni and Majid handed 5 years each.

It may be noted that all three criminals were arrested on March 15 the last year by Baghdadi Police Station wherein the police recovered from them multiple explosives including a hand grenade and other weapons.

The jailed criminals are also being tried for ambushing police personnel and are close aides of notorious Uzair Jan Baloch.

In a separate but relevant development last month, it was learned that explosives and munitions recovered from Uzair Baloch were gutted in City Court Malkhana fire, an anti-terrorism court was informed.

Lyari Gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch was produced before the court in recovery of illegal arms and munitions case.

An ASI of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in his statement informed the court that the BDS defused three RPG 7 rockets and six rifle grenades.

The investigation officer informed the court that the case property was burnt, when the ATC judge asked him about it.

The investigation officer submitted a report about burning of the case property in the court.

“The case property was gutted in City Court Malkhana blaze,” investigation officer said. “Nabi Bux police had arrested Uzair Baloch in the case in year 2016,” the officer said.

“Explosive material recovered from the possession of Uzair Baloch is now non-existent,” the IO said.

The court demanded a detailed report on the matter from the investigation officer and adjourned further hearing of the case.

