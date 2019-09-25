KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has returned the passport of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to him after accepting his plea in May 12 massacre cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ATC-2 was hearing of the cases related to May 12 carnage where the counsel of Akhtar pleaded the court for returning the passport of his client.

The court permitted to return the passport to him after accepting the plea.

It may be noted here that the court had conducted hearing the of May 12 – 2007 mayhem related cases few days ago where the judge remarked against Akhtar, saying that he did not do anything for the Karachi despite being mayor of the metropolis.

The ATC judge criticised the mayor over the state of affairs in Karachi, saying though he is the mayor of the metropolis yet he has not done anything for it.

Later, the ATC had issued orders to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to surrender his passport to the court on September 21.

Over the course of the hearing, the court told the mayor, who was in attendance, that he was given his passport for official visits only.

Following the order, Mr Akhtar, who is out on bail in the cases, surrendered his passport to the court.

Earlier, on Sept 14, the anti-terrorism court had permitted Wasim Akhtar and Rauf Siddiqui to travel abroad. Both leaders moved their separate applications seeking the court’s permission to go abroad.

Akhtar stated he wanted to travel to Dubai to meet his family members residing there. The court, granting his request, allowed him to fly out of the country for two days.

The ATC also allowed Rauf Siddiqui to fly to Saudi Arabia for fourteen days. Siddiqui in his plea stated that he intended to go to Saudi Arabia for renewal of his Iqama (work permit).

