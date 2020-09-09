There is no denying the fact that Atiqa Odho is one of the biggest celebrities of PTV-era plays and still ignites the screen whenever she plays even a supporting character in any drama.

With a huge list of successful dramas and films in her name, the veteran actress also boasts of a huge social media following on almost all platforms.

Her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have a huge number of followers who send love on everything she shares, whether from her past dramas or something from her current performances.

Recently, she shared a throwback picture with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on her Instagram account and the picture is going viral on social media.

The actress wrote that she and her sister met Shahrukh Khan on the beautiful set of Bollywood film ‘Devdas’.

If one visits her Instagram account, she shares a lot of memories on her profile, both from her PTV days and the recent ones.

Comments

comments