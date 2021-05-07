Atiqa Odho requests prayers for COVID positive Marina Khan

Atiqa Odho has made a special appeal for prayers for veteran actor Marina Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Khan had announced her positive coronavirus diagnosis on Apr.29, and there has been no update from her side after that. However, Odho took to Instagram on May 6 to urge fans and followers to pray for Khan’s health and swift recovery.

“Marina Khan. My dear friend battling #Covid. Please pray for her health and recovery. May Allah keep us all protected and healthy. Ameen,” she wrote, posting a collage of pictures with Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiqa Odho Official (@atiqaodhoofficial)

Earlier, while announcing that she was COVID positive, Khan had shared that she wasn’t really scared before contracting the virus, and urged people to not pay heed to people who aren’t taking it seriously. “It’s very real, it’s out there.”

Taking the diagnosis in stride, Khan seems determined to fight the disease in her videos and elaborated that she does not have any severe symptoms, except fatigue, and fever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

Comments

comments