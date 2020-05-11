Atiqa Odho shares a memorable throwback photo with Shashi Kapoor
Veteran actor Atiqa Odho found a precious photo with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor while sorting through her photo albums.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the throwback photo and wrote: “Sorting out my albums during this #lockdown I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago.”
Odho went onto praise the legendary actor saying “He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!”
Shashi, who started his film career as a child star in the 1940s, has starred in more than 160 films.
He passed away in 2017. He was the uncle of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in April.