About Rs827bn were withdrawn from ATMs during Ramazan/Eid holidays: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has Monday released figures of total transactions carried out through ATMs during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays noting a 98 per cent usage of the transaction facility for banking consumers, ARY News reported.

In collaboration with commercial banks, SBP said it has been taking a number of steps in order to ensure maximum availability of ATM-related services “to its customers especially during Ramadan and long holidays including Eid and other festivals”.

It said the concerted efforts saw an “average of 96.5% uptime recorded in ATM services during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr”. Which, SBP said in a press statement today, further improved to 98% uptime during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

“A record total of Rs827.2 billion were withdrawn through 63.2 million transactions during Ramadan and Eid holidays.”

Separately, for the Eid holidays alone, there were about Rs.137.8 billion that consumers withdrew through 11.6 million transactions.

SBP said the teams designated for banks’ online consumer services received more than 500 complaints that were “immediately taken up with the banks for resolution in the shortest possible time”.

