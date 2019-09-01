ATM thief confesses carrying out several crimes

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A thief who had made faces by sticking out his tongue towards CCTV, inside an ATM room in Faisalabad, has confessed carrying out several crimes.

As per details, Salahuddin, who was pretending to be dumb, has confessed carrying out several criminal activities in front of police interrogation.

“Salahuddin was pretending himself as dumb from last two days, but finally has confessed his crimes”, the police said.

The police further said that the suspect was selling the stolen ATM cards to a group of Sheikhupura in Rs.40,000 to 50,000.

Salahuddin was arrested by police two days after he was recognized by the security officials from Rahim Yar Khan after his footage was caught on camera while stealing from the ATM.

On Aug 29, a CCTV footage of the suspect was surfaced, who was hacking into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in the Kachehri Bazar area of Faisalabad

The footage depicts the alleged thief breaks into the ATM and stole a card stuck in the machine. He then withdrew an amount of Rs64,000 using the stolen card.

The man can also be seen staring into a CCTV camera and making faces by sticking out his tongue.

The video of the scene had gone viral on the internet.

Comments

comments