ATM thief who stuck out tongue towards CCTV arrested

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A thief who had made faces by sticking out his tongue towards CCTV, inside an ATM room in Faisalabad, has been arrested from Rahim Yar Khan.

As per details, the man was identified as Salahuddin, who is a resident of Gujranwala.

He was recognized by the security officials from Rahim Yar Khan after his footage was caught on camera while stealing from the ATM.

On Aug 29, a CCTV footage of the suspect was surfaced, who was hacking into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in the Kachehri Bazar area of Faisalabad

The footage depicts the alleged thief breaks into the ATM and stole a card stuck in the machine. He then withdrew an amount of Rs64,000 using the stolen card.

The man can also be seen staring into a CCTV camera and making faces by sticking out his tongue.

The video of the scene had gone viral on the internet.

