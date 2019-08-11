Atrocities cannot weaken resolve of Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that atrocities and use of pellet guns could not weaken the resolve of Kashmiris.

Addressing a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Lahore this evening, Dr Firdous said that the government decided to observe Eidul Adha with simplicity and will connect the sacrifice of Kashmiris with the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

She said Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for their right to self-determination and to get freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Genocide of Kashmiris by India unfolding RSS ideology: PM Imran Khan

The special assistant said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message has urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of their Kashmiri brothers.”

The special assistant said, “Kashmir was bleeding and so far more than one hundred thousand children have been killed in atrocities of occupation forces, while thousands of women have been subjected to abuse.”

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said true face of Modi has been exposed before the world and it also vindicates the two-nation theory.

Special Assistant said international community should break its silence and take up the issue of the plight of Kashmiris.

