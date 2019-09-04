Atrocities against women in IoK expose India’s true face: Fahmida Mirza   

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over use of pellet guns against unarmed Kashmiris, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Wednesday said that atrocities against women and children in occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of India before the world, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Fahmida Mirza said that Indian forces continued their lockdown of occupied Kashmir for the 30th day and added that humanitarian crisis was impending in the held valley.

She urged the international community to play its due role to stop Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Kashmir remains besieged by Indian troops for over a month

It is pertinent to mention here that for over a month today (Wednesday), Indian troops are keeping Kashmir besieged with the curfew and strict communication blockage.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 31th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Comments

comments