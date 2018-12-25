Attack on PSP office: case registered against MQM founder, six others

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday registered a case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain and six others for attacking on a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) office in which two people had been killed and two others sustained bullet wounds in Karachi.

According to the details, MQM-London’s Nadeem Ahsan, Sufyan Yousif, Qasim Ali Raza and others were nominated in the case. The case number 368 was registered under the clauses of terrorism, murder and attempt of murder in Rizvia Police Station, Karachi.

The PSP activists had been receiving threatening telephone calls before the attack from the suspects nominated in the case, reads the First Information Report (FIR).

It is pertinent to mention here that two activists of PSP had been shot dead in an attack by several pillion riders on its office located in Rizvia Society on Sunday night.

Around six armed men opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP town office in Usmania Colony and fled from the scene.

