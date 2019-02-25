Not that people did not troll her for her anti-Pakistan statement but Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was trolled more when this BTS video from her latest release ‘Manikarnika’ went viral on the internet.

Kangana, who played Rani Lakshmibai (one leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and a symbol of resistance to the British Raj in Indo-Pak) in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” can bee seen riding a horse during a war scene in the movie.

The horse, however, turned out to be a mechanical one in the end, thus generating a lot of laughs on social media.

Pakistani social media users mostly ridiculed her for her statement after Pulwama attack in which talked about destroying Pakistan.

When asked about banning Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry, the actress had said that “Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is”.

