Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi refutes his death rumours

Legendary folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has rubbished rumours of his death.

The rumours were doing rounds on social media since Monday. He released a video message on Facebook clarifying he is alive and well.

Esakhelvi thanked his fans who were concerned about him and said he is doing perfectly fine. He also requested them to remember him in their prayers.

Earlier, in April 2019, a man propagated the rumors of the singer’s demise as well when he was hospitalized for few days because of his back pain.

The legendary singer has been awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23, 2019 and he also got the Pride of Performance Award in 1991.

