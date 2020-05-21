LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar revealed on Thursday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted, requesting all those who have interacted with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take precautions accordingly.

Attaullah Tarar also requested prayers for his recovery.

Would like to request all those people who have interacted with me in the past few days to get their tests done and take precautions accordingly. Request for prayers — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) May 21, 2020

A number of government functionaries and politicians have contracted the virus in the country.

A woman MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaheen Raza lost her life on Wednesday after battling the virus. She hailed from Gujranwala and had been fighting coronavirus for the last few days.

