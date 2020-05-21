Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar tests coronavirus positive

Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar revealed on Thursday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted, requesting all those who have interacted with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take precautions accordingly.

Attaullah Tarar also requested prayers for his recovery.

Read More: PTI MPA Shaheen Raza dies of coronavirus in Punjab

A number of government functionaries and politicians have contracted the virus in the country.

A woman MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaheen Raza lost her life on Wednesday after battling the virus. She hailed from Gujranwala and had been fighting coronavirus for the last few days.

Read More: ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations on LoC

Pakistan

20 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh as Murad calls for celebrating Eid with…

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry again demands to abolish Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Pakistan

‘Do you ask me for licence to kill children?’ LHC CJ rejects plea to open…


ARY NEWS URDU