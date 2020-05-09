Attempt to smuggle face masks, PPEs busted at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An attempt to smuggle face masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) outside Pakistan was busted on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the material being smuggled through Lahore airport via it’s cargo planes to Britain.

153900 face masks along with 4,950 PPE kits have been confiscated by airport authorities.

The illegal consignment was booked under the names of Raziq International and Syed Associates.

Custom authorities said that both parties had declared the coronavirus safety equipment as basic clothes.

Sources have further revealed that a formal case has been registered against both parties involved in the attempted smuggling.

Earlier on April 16, British customs officers have seized 14 kg of cocaine worth more than 1 million pounds that smugglers had hidden in a consignment of face masks in the UK customs zone of the Channel Tunnel.

The cocaine, wrapped in 15 packages, was found in boxes full of face masks when a Polish-registered van bound for Britain was searched, the interior ministry said. A 34-year-old Polish man was arrested.

