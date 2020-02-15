Six die, 11 injured in fatal road crash near Attock

ATTOCK: At least six people were killed and 11 injured in a head on collision between a passenger van and dumper near Qutbal toll plaza in Attock, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A dumper collided with ill-fated van near the toll plaza leaving six people dead on the spot while 11 passengers of the van sustained serious injuries in the incident, rescue officials said.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fateh Jung for medical attendance.

The dumper driver fled from the scene after the accident, rescue workers said.

The deceased and injured have been residents of Pindi Gheb area, according to sources.

A policeman died in a road accident in Fateh Jung on past Wednesday. Police constable Muhammad Usman 25, was returning home after duty when his bike rammed into a trailer parked at roadside near Shahpur Dam on Rawalpindi – Fatehjang Road.

The policeman received head injuries and died on the spot.

The trailer was parked on roadside after developing some fault and its rear lights were switched off, local police said.

It may be noted that last year in May two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries as a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung in Attock district.

The accident took place at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

In a separate road crash at the Fateh Jung road, four people lost their lives and 10 others were wounded as a dumper rammed into a van.

