ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Monday said that no record has gone missing during the tenure of the incumbent government after the Broadsheet inquiry commission has asked the government to de-seal the record of the Swiss cases against the former president and PPP leader Asif Zardari, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, Khalid Jawed said that the record from the attorney general’s office went missing in 2008. “Malik Qayyum was the attorney general at that time,” he said adding that no record went missing during the tenure of the incumbent government.

He further said that the record also went missing from the London High Commission during the tenure of Wajid Shamsul Hassan. “We extended our complete support to the Broadsheet commission,” the attorney general said adding that the international legal cell was established at the attorney general’s office in 2016.

Earlier in the day, the Broadsheet inquiry commission has recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The inquiry commission has recommended de-seal the record of the cases.

The record should be reviewed as to what has to be done with it, the Broadsheet committee has recommended.

The inquiry report of the Broadsheet scandal was received in the Prime Minister’s (PM) House, said sources. The federal government had appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed Shaikh to head the inquiry committee after the revelations made by the Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi.

