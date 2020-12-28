12-member delegation led by acting AU chairman to reach Pakistan tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation headed by the Acting Chairman of the African Union (AU) and President of Djibouti National Parliament will reach Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow) at the invitation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY NEWS reported.

The delegation besides having representation of the lawmakers also includes the naval chief of Djibouti and will meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The delegation headed by the acting AU chairman will also meet the foreign minister, speaker of National Assembly, chairman Senate and naval chief.

Besides meeting top military and political office bearers in Pakistan, the delegation will also visit different parts of the country.

Speaking regarding the visit, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan gives importance to its parliamentary relationship with the African countries.

“The visit is of vital importance for the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the African countries,” he said adding that strengthening parliamentary relations would pave way for strong trade ties between the two sides.

Speaking regarding trade ties with African countries, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that Pakistan’s trade with African countries has reached $4.18 billion dollars in 2019-20, which was increased by seven percent as compared to the previous year.

In an interview, Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s total trade with Africa has increased from $3.19 billion in 2016-17 to $4.18 billion in 2019-20.

Read More: Pakistan’s exports break 10-year record: Shibli Faraz

He said as a result of Pakistan’s new engagement with African countries through the “Look Africa Campaign” exports to Africa increased by seven percent.

The advisor said. “For the first time, Pakistan will participate in the International Khartoum Fair next month.”

He said that the Ministry of Commerce has also organized Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, Kenya next month.

Comments

comments