Aunt arrested from killing 17-month-old in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Punjab Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a woman in what they termed a “blind murder case” of a 17-month-old boy, ARY News reported.

According to police, the murder case of a 17-month-old boy Salman Faisal was solved after forensic evidence pointed to the involvement of a close relative and the victim’s aunt was arrested for strangulating him to death.

The woman, who is the wife of victim’s maternal uncle, also confessed her crime.

“She said that when the victim (Salman Faisal) was born, he was adored and loved by everyone in the family, months after his birth, my own child was born but none loved him like Salman, so I killed him out of envy,” the suspect reportedly told police.

This is not the first time that a relative is arrested for killing a child, back in March last year, a woman accused of killing her three children confessed her crime before police and demanded public execution for herself.

“I am a murderer, I want public execution (for myself), these three were innocent, martyrs,” the accused, Aneeqa had told police after arrest along with her paramour.

She added that she had a heated argument with her boyfriend and was intoxicated when she killed her children. Aneeqa claimed that her boyfriend wanted her to hand over her children to her former husband.

