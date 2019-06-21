Austerity drive receives positive response: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive received good response in the present budget, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Hammad Azhar said that the government had directed all its members of National Assembly to actively participate in the budget session and give their proposals in this regard.

He said that former minister for finance Asad Umar had given positive suggestions on the federal budget and added that the government would implement them.

Hammad Azhar said that PTI government was a democratic one not a monarchy like past and added that the PTI members were freely giving suggestions on the budget.

Earlier on June 10, in the wake of current fiscal situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to adopt austerity in upcoming provincial budget.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad on KP’s annual budget 2019-20, the prime minister had asked the provincial government to initiate the austerity drive from powerful and set an example for the masses.

PM Imran had said that the development and uplift of tribal district should not be affected by the drive and added that the savings would be spent on the progress of under privileged areas.

