Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in second Test

ADELAIDE: Australia dismissed Pakistan for 239 Monday to win the day-night second Test at Adelaide by an innings and 48 runs inside four days and wrap up the series 2-0.

Spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets with Mohammad Abbas the last man to fall, run out. Shan Masood top-scored with 68.

Australia’s victory came on the back of their mammoth 589 for three declared, driven by David Warner’s memorable 335 not out.

Pakistan were then all out for 302 and forced to follow on.

