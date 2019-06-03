Australia offers Pakistan technical support in water conservation

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Margaret Adamson along with the representatives of World Food Programme (WFP) called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad on Monday.

Talking to NDMA chairman, Adamson offered technical knowledge and support in drought mitigation and water conservation in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

She expressed her desire to exchange knowledge and experiences and expand cooperation between the two countries for the long-term sustainable partnership in the areas of disaster risk mitigation.

Read More: EU to invest €40mn in Balochistan water conservation projects

In a statement issued by the ministry, NDMA Chairman appreciated Australia’s humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. He, specially praised the standards of education and research at Australian universities and noted that Pakistan and Australia could devise a mechanism for research and data sharing in areas of climate change, disaster management and risk mitigation.

While emphasizing on the long term interventions, the chairman said that rather than focusing on short-term relief and rehabilitation efforts, disaster management needed sustainable intervention for longer periods of time to build resilience and mitigate the vulnerabilities.

Muhammad Afzal also highlighted that community involvement was vital for disaster management, which could be ensured through strengthening district disaster management authorities.

