Australian born activist and socialite Shaniera Akram has expressed solidarity with her country amid worst wildfires seen in decades.

The fire season started in late July and is said to be worsened by climate change; persistent heat and drought.

According to CNN, a total of 18 people have died nationwide and New South Wales has been hardest hit where 900 homes have been destroyed. There has been extensive damage to wildlife and environment.

She took to Instagram to pen an emotional note and show support for her countrymen back home.

“To the people of Australia we hear your cries, we watch on the TV as the smoke fills the skies! The air is Blood Red, the trees are smoking, the country is burning and and our people are choking,” she wrote.

She explained what’s happening in her country of birth.

“Australia known for its land of wide and far, has been covered in a blanket blackened by tar. Once the red was on the dust of our feet, has now filled our nation with smouldering heat. Our animals are dying, the skyline is lit, with the roar of the blaze like a bomb has just hit.”

The wife of cricketing legend Wasim Akram went onto tell Australians that the world is crying with them and is there to support them through the devastation and sadness.

“The world cries with Australia on their phones or TV station, this great southern land made up with people of every culture and nation.”

Shaniera added that the damage has been done but Australia will recover and mend. She also thanked the world for sending love and prayers for her home country.

“And as the smoke settles the damage has been done, but together we will rebuild, United as one. What ever your religion, what ever your belief, pray that Australia will finally get some relief. That we will recover and will eventually mend, and thankful for the love that the whole world will send.”

Many countries, including the United States are providing firefighting assistance to Australia.

“The spirit of Australians will help us shine through, as the world stands in solidarity with the red, white and blue,” she concluded.

Comments

comments