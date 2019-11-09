SHIKARPUR; Australian motorcycling enthusiast Stephen Thompson who was reported to have gone missing during an expedition was recovered from a locality in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kashmore region revealed that the biker was touring Sindh but lost his way during the journey.

A formal report was registered and law enforcement officials took up the task of finding the foreigner.

After a vigorous search, the motorcycling enthusiast was discovered and brought to the nearest police station for further questioning and to report his discovery to other relevant authorities along with his family members, friends.

The police station staff made the visitor feel at home and treated him like a guest, he was given food to eat and was handed a map to properly explore the terrain.

