VIDEO: Umpire adds ‘Australian touch to Karachi’s very own doodh paati’

Australian umpire tea

A video showing former Australian umpire Simon Taufel making tea in a traditional style at a Karachi hotel has gone viral.

The ex-Australian umpire is in Pakistan to officiate in the ongoing fifth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The video doing rounds on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter shows the famed umpire making tea.

Sharing the video, a social media user wrote: “Adding Australian touch to Karachi’s very own doodh paati (Tea).”

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off with a giltzy opening ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium on Feb 20.

Overall 34 matches will be played between six PSL franchises. The tournament’s final will be played in Lahore on March 22.

