VIDEO: Umpire adds ‘Australian touch to Karachi’s very own doodh paati’

A video showing former Australian umpire Simon Taufel making tea in a traditional style at a Karachi hotel has gone viral.

The ex-Australian umpire is in Pakistan to officiate in the ongoing fifth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The video doing rounds on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter shows the famed umpire making tea.

Read More: Ali Zafar has something to say about Ali Azmat, PSL anthem

Sharing the video, a social media user wrote: “Adding Australian touch to Karachi’s very own doodh paati (Tea).”

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off with a giltzy opening ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium on Feb 20.

Read More: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in last-over thriller

Overall 34 matches will be played between six PSL franchises. The tournament’s final will be played in Lahore on March 22.

Comments

comments