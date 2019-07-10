Australian woman finds ‘terrifying cursed’ object in new home

An Australian woman found a “terrifying cursed” object in her garden after moving into her new home.

Kerri Moran shared pictures on Facebook of a massive ceramic ball with a small coffin which social media users said was a sign of a creepy curse.

“I recently bought an old house and dug this treasure up in the garden. I have no idea what it is but my daughter hates it and says it’s bad juju,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

“It’s huge and heavy.”

But Kerri, of Brisbane, Australia, investigated the find and contacted the house’s previous owners.

And she soon found the object wasn’t as sinister as it first appeared.

“She said her son did pottery in high school a number of years ago and was forever bringing ‘crap’ home. She would put them in the garden where the earth claimed this piece,” Kerri posted.

“My yard smells like burnt sage, my house of vinegar. All precautions were taken. Anyway, I have contacted my home’s previous owner. Mystery solved.”

Kerri, whose Facebook page says she is engaged and left Metropolitan South Institute of TAFE in Queensland, Australia, in 2014, caused significant debate online with her initial post.

Some concerned people even suggested the woman should have contacted an exorcist.

