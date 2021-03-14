Authorities fail to control hike in chicken prices

KARACHI: The local authorities have completely failed to check and control the hike in chicken prices as chicken meat being sold at Rs500 per kg in Karachi and other parts of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The prices of chicken have gone up considerably with chicken meat being sold at as high as Rs500 per kg in Karachi and Rs370 per kg in Lahore and Rs400 per kg in Islamabad.

The hike in chicken prices has irked citizens as they raised questions over the performance of price monitoring committees.

The Sindh government has also shown serious concern over a “deliberate” and “abrupt” increase in the prices of chicken meat in Karachi.

In a letter to the Karachi commissioner, Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices Javed Hassan Khan said: “In-spite of all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars declared as Special Price Magistrates in their respective jurisdiction of Karachi by the Govt. of Sindh, the notified price of chicken (meat) is not implemented and being increased.”

The letter demanded that the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars be directed to curb the abrupt, undue hike in the prices of chicken.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on March 10 had issued notices on a petition seeking directives for the government to bring down prices of chicken in the province.

