Authorities urged to green light new Intermediate admissions in Sindh

KARACHI: Chairman Board of Matriculation, Saeed Ud Deen on Tuesday has asked the government to allow admissions for intermediate students on an urgent basis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the admissions in government institutes will be done based on mark sheets of students in class 9 as per the ruling of steering committee on education.

Dr Saeed Ud Deen has written a letter to Secretary of Education along with Sindh Board of Education in this regard asking for a green light on new intermediate admissions so that students may not lose more of their precious time.

The government has been urged to issue a positive response so that the process could be undertaken under a central admission policy.

Saeed Ud Deen maintained in his letter that private colleges had already started the admissions process on the basis of class 9 mark sheets.

