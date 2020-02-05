ISLAMABAD: The official spokesperson for the Foreign Office of Pakistan took to Twitter and expressed deepest grief and condolences over the loss of life and property in the recent avalanche in Turkey, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “The Government & people of Pakistan express our deepest condolences & heartfelt grief over the reported loss of precious lives due to an avalanche in Van province in eastern Turkey today. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & with their loved ones.”

The Government & people of Pakistan express our deepest condolences & heartfelt grief over reported loss of precious lives due to an avalanche in Van province in eastern Turkey today. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & with their loved ones. @MFATurkey — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 5, 2020

An avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. A subsequent avalanche struck as emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims.

Read More: Death toll rises to 23 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

The second avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least 33 rescuers, officials said and leaving around a dozen others buried under the snow.

The emergency crew has been sent to the site to find two people who went missing during the first avalanche that killed five people.

Comments

comments