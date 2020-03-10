Avalanche kills five in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least five people were killed and seven others were injured when an avalanche hit their vehicles in Abbottabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The local volunteers and police personnel, after being informed, rushed to the area and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the debris. The deceased and the wounded were shifted to the hospital.

Police said that the avalanche hit the vehicles at Kandla area of Abbottabad. A rescue operation is currently underway in the area to recover the people trapped under the avalanche, the police added.

Read More:Death toll in avalanche-hit Neelum Valley soars to 67: NDMA

Earlier on January 15, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had released a latest report into avalanche -hit Neelum valley.

The death toll had jumped to 67 in the valley while 53 others were injured in the avalanche hitting the valley, the report had read.

The report had further highlights that as many as 198 houses, 22 shops were completely destroyed in the natural calamity hitting the area.

