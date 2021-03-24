Avalanche kills five of a family in Neelum Valley

NEELUM DISTRICT: An avalanche killed at least five members of a family in Neelum Valley on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a woman and her four children were killed when a snow avalanche hit their house situated in Sargan village of Neelum Valley today. Their house was completely damaged by the avalanche.

After being informed, the local volunteers and police personnel rushed to the area and retrieved the bodies. Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Last year on December 17, an avalanche had roared into a residential neighborhood in Bahrain, located in Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, destroying 10 houses.

As per details, an avalanche had destroyed 10 homes on December 14 and also blocked roads in Swat’s Bahrain. A video of the avalanche had also been surfaced.

However, no loss of life had been reported as residents of houses had already moved to other warmer areas because of the harsh weather conditions.

