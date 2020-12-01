Disney Plus, Marvel, and Netflix are set to dominate screens for years through multiple entertainment franchises, as revealed by a recent survey by the National Research Group, reported Variety.

According to a survey conducted by NRG, a global insight and strategy firm, Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Avengers films, and Netflix’s Stranger Things are billed as the top entertainment franchises.

The firm conducted more than 350,000 interviews involving around 700 entertainment franchises to see which appealed to US consumers the most as ‘bold, inspiring and thought-provoking’. The results were then analysed to see which franchises show a promise to withstand time and reinvent themselves to continue to appeal to fans over time.

The Mandalorian cinched the top spot, with Avengers following close behind and Strangers Things closing out the top three. Marvel superhero franchises like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Spider-Man also filled out the list.

While Disney and Marvel dominated the list, other Netflix titles to make the cut include The Witcher and Ozark.

NRG also predicted that in 2021, many franchises will be willing to go the bold route and cater to “shifting attitudes while delivering what audiences know and love about them,” wrote Variety.

