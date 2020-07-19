Aviation Division likely to take major decisions for outsourcing airports today

KARACHI: The high-level officials of the Aviation Division will hold a meeting on Monday (today) to mull over the strategy for outsourcing airports across the country, ARY News reported.

The Aviation Division is expected to take important decisions in the today’s meeting scheduled to be held at the committee room of the Ministry of Commerce at 4:00 pm.

According to the notification released by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Aviation Division, the participants of the meeting will discuss matters related to the outsourcing airports.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that a committee is being formed to suggest on the mechanism to be adopted for outsourcing airports.

The committee will look into the mechanism of outsourcing and would suggest on the matter, he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

Asad Umar said that although the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is responsible for regulating and operating the airports, however, these two operations would be separated within two months.

The committee would give its suggestions to separate operations and regulatory authority of the CAA, he said while informing that some Qatari companies have expressed their interest to invest in the Pakistani airports.

The investment process will be transparent and no agreements will be made behind the closed doors, assured Asad Umar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally approved the plan in July last year to separate the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two divisions which green-lighted outsourcing of airport services’ division.

Under the new plan, the regulatory division will remain under the administration of CAA authorities, whereas, airport services’ division will be outsourced by the government.

PM Khan had directed to adopt transparent procedures to outsource the airport services’ division besides ordering to register it under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

