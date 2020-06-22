ISLAMABAD: Aviation Division of the country has refuted various news stories airing on media channels and social media as possible investigative report of PIA’s flight PK-8303 crash, ARY News reported on Monday.

Spokesperson of the aviation division categorically stated that the institute has released no such investigative work on the national tragedy and termed the news stories being aired in their name by various news outlets as incorrect.

Multiple news media outlets of the country had run stories on the matter claiming that the investigative report compiled by the aviation division held the pilot and air traffic controller of the ill-fated PK-8303 crash responsible for the harrowing incident that engulfed 97 lives.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the federal minister for aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan to produce the investigative report by Monday (today).

Ghulam Sarwar Khan had assured the prime minister of bringing forth the preliminary report and presenting it to the premier, sources privy to the development claimed in the past.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, two passengers miraculously survived out of the 99 onboard.

