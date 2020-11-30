ISLAMABAD: Philipp Joeinig, Executive Chairman of John Menzies, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, various proposals regarding promotion of necessary linkages between aviation and airport services and tourism were discussed.

Mr. Philipp Joeinig, Executive Chairman of John Menzies called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Islamabad today. During the meeting various proposals regarding promotion of necessary linkages between aviation & airport services and tourism were discussed. pic.twitter.com/8qVevoMeGm — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Khan appreciated the interest evinced by international firms for the establishment of tourism services in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is blessed with abundant sites that can be developed into world-class attractions in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.

Proposals regarding the establishment of skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.

Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari was also present during the meeting.

