Aviation minister, UAE ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi met with Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Monday.

Over the course of the meeting, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral relations in the aviation sector between Pakistan and the UAE were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the UAE has always extended full support to Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The Air Service Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and the Gulf States, including UAE, was concluded in December 1972.

As per the MoU signed on June 02, 2015, the designated airlines of Pakistan, including PIA, are entitled to operate unlimited number of frequencies between points in Pakistan and points in the UAE, with unrestricted 5th freedom traffic rights through any intermediate points and to any beyond points, according to a statement issued following the meeting.

