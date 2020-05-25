Ayaz Sadiq visits residence of martyred pilot Sajjad Gul

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq on Monday visited the residence of martyred pilot Captain Sajjad Gul who lost his life in PIA plane crash incident, ARY News reported.

Ayaz Sadiq offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the captain and said special prayers for the departed and said Gul is hero of Pakistan.

Remembering Sajjad Gul, the PML-N stalwart said, Bhatti sahab has lost his son and he has lost his brother like friend, who will be remembered forever.

The lead pilot of the unfortunate PIA aircraft PK-8303, Captain Sajjad Gul was declared dead soon after the aircraft crash-landed earlier on May 22.

Read more: PK-8303 attempted to land at Karachi airport before crash, say investigators

The dead body of the pilot was shifted to his home while his funeral was offered at a DHA mosque in block W.

He was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard alongside his mother, he was married and a father to four children.

A total of 97 bodies have been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane.

Two people miraculously survived the horrific incident and are currently stable and under treatment in two different healthcare facilities in Karachi.

