Meet Ayesha Abro, the first female deputy commissioner in Hyderabad

Ayesha Abro

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government on Monday appointed first female deputy commissioner in Hyderabad in a bid to introduce gender parity into the department, ARY News reported.

A copy of the notification, available with ARY News reads that, Ms. Ayesha Abro an officer of PAS (BS-18) is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

“Ms. Ayesha Abro, an officer of PAS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary Energy Department, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, vice Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19),” reads a notification.

Read More: Justice Tahira Safdar to become first female chief justice of a high court in Pakistan

Earlier in January, Suman Kumari from Sindh became the country’s first Hindu woman appointed as a civil judge after passing an examination for induction of judicial officers.

Ms Kumari, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, appointed in her native district.

