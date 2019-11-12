Former actor Aisha Khan and her husband Major Uqbah welcomed a baby girl on Sunday.

According to reports on several news websites, Aish Khan gave birth to her first child in Islamabad on November 10. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2018 followed by a reception.

There has been no official announcement by the former actress herself yet.

Before getting married to her fiance, the Meri Nanhi Pari actress bid farewell to the entertainment industry last year.

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before,” she said earlier.

Khan made her television debut with state-run PTV drama Doosri Aurat.

Known for accepting challenging roles, her performance in ARY Digital’s play Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’ was lauded by fans and critics alike.

She is also known for her roles in films like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

