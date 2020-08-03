Ayesha Omar is delighted to celebrate Eid with her mother

Renowned actor Ayesha Omar is delighted to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with her mother after almost two decades.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her mother and said her mother being in town is the best Eidi ever.

“My Mama is in town for Eid. Besssssst Eidi ever. No topping this,” she wrote.

“P.s. Mama is in Karachi after 20 years and is horrified to see her beautiful, beloved city of birth, where she grew up in the 60s and 70s, turn into a sprawling garbage dump (mama’s exact words). It’s breaking her heart,” she added.

The starlet shared that she misses having her brother in town though on this auspicious occasion.

Earlier, Omar had shared the story of her mother—a courageous woman who raised her children alone successfully despite financial constraints following her husband’s death. She also drove a school van to make ends meet.

