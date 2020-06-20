Ayesha Omar can’t wait to have Ertugrul actress in Pakistan

Prominent actor, singer and model Ayesha Omar is eagerly waiting to welcome lead actress of much-hyped Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic portrays the role of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul in the drama series. She is loved by Pakistani fans for her incredible acting.

Earlier, the cast of the Turkish epic including Engin Altan, Cengiz Coskun and Esra Bilgic herself had thanked Pakistani fans for watching the show and said they hope to visit Pakistan someday.

The Turkish starlet again expressed her wish to visit Pakistan in an interview with a Pakistani magazine and shared her cover photo taken for the magazine on Instagram.

Omar shared the cover photo of Esra in her Instagram story and wrote, “Hello Halime, we love you. And can’t wait to have you here in person.”

The historical fiction series has been dubbed in Urdu for Pakistani audience and airs on Pakistan Television Network on the request of PM Imran Khan.

Comments

comments